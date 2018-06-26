The Countess of Wessex just wore a chic Galvan jumpsuit at Annabel's and we love it

The Countess of Wessex is wowing fashion fans recently with her stylish choices – and her latest outfit did not disappoint. Sophie mixed up her wardrobe, stepping out at London's trendiest private members club, Annabel's, where she attended a fundraiser dinner for the NSPCC. The royal wore a fabulously tailored jumpsuit by high end brand, Galvan. The all-in-one navy ensemble is priced at a purse-busting £995 and boasted a V neck, cut-out neckline and a structured bodice which made the most of her petite frame. She added a delicate white pashmina, crystal drop earrings, a pendant and an eye-catching snakeskin clutch bag in yellow and blue. The mother-of-two finished off her look with black round-toed high heel shoes and she wore her hair in a sleek, straight style with minimal makeup.

Sophie looked incredible in a navy jumpsuit by Galvan

Last week, Sophie paid a visit to Royal Ascot and wore two gorgeous outfits that totally cemented her place as one of the best-dressed royals.

On day 2 of the famous event, she embraced the new style rule of jumpsuits which are finally permitted in the royal enclosure. The £1,992 aqua-blue number was designed by Emilia Wickstead and we particularly loved the contrasting bold black ribbon detail at the sleeves. The design is priced at £1,992 and her whole look ensured she stood out from the crowd as she even wore a matching hat in the same periwinkle blue.

Speaking of glamorous headgear, Sophie has quite the hat collection and on Friday afternoon the royal wore an elaborate ostrich-feathered hat by Jane Taylor in a blush pink. The wide-brimmed design was dramatic and totally fabulous – the ideal accessory to war to the Berkshire races. Her beautiful pleated shirt-style dress that she teamed with her hat was designed in a subtle dove grey by designer Suzannah – her label of choice at the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May.

