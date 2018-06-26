Lorraine Kelly's striped Oasis dress is so stylish - we bet you will want it for your summer holidays

Lorraine Kelly certainly knows a thing or two about trends – jumpsuits, polka-dots, block colour – she's tried them all. The 59-year-old added another string to her fashion bow as she wowed her viewers on Tuesday morning – wearing a cold-shoulder striped dress from high street store Oasis. The design featured horizontal stripes in white and navy and epitomised the nautical look that always works well in the summer months. The lightweight frock was cut in a midi length and had cut-out panels at the top. The great news for fans of Lorraine's look is that the dress costs an affordable £52 and is currently available online in all sizes. The Scottish TV star added black high heel shoes from the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street store L.K.Bennett which are priced at £195.

Lorraine looked stunning in stripes!

High street shop Oasis is getting a lot of love from Britain's favourite ITV presenters lately – Holly Willoughby also wore an Oasis design on Tuesday's edition of This Morning. Her dress – which is actually down to just £42 in the summer sale - was made in a pretty mint green with a dainty floral print.

Lorraine's dress is £52 from Oasis

It had a halterneck design and she teamed it with a pair of super-girly high heel white sandals from Reiss. Many compared the TV star to Marilyn Monroe as she twirled in her new frock – her pose was very similar to the one that the Hollywood star did back in 1954 when she famously stood over subway grating whilst filming Some Like it Hot.

Loading the player...

Many viewers may wonder who Lorraine’s style icon is – and fans are probably not surprised to hear that its actress Helen Mirren. Not only has she praised her sense of style, but she also inspired her to go makeup free in March.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly's denim dress is a total staple item – and it's selling out fast!

Helen almost broke the internet when she posed with no makeup ahead of the Oscars, and soon after, Lorraine did the same – the show's Instagram account uploaded two shots of the presenter with no makeup on and the caption read: "Inspired by Helen Mirren, here's @reallorraine's makeup-free selfie!"

READ: Lorraine Kelly reveals how exercise helped her drop three dress sizes