Holly Willoughby has a Marilyn Monroe moment in floral summery dress by Oasis

Holly Willoughby was a dead ringer for Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe on Tuesday morning as she twirled in her mint green halterneck dress – and it totally reminded us of the late movie star's most famous pose when she stood over a subway grating in 1954. The similarities between the two blondes is uncanny – both gorgeous, both blonde and both adored by many. Holly, 37, dressed for summer in her latest outfit – her high street dress is from Oasis and skimmed her shape, showing off her bronzed shoulders. It even featured a pretty floral print and is the perfect dress to wear to a BBQ or party. The TV star added high heel white shoes from high street store Reiss and wore her blonde locks in a voluminous style. The mother-of-four shared a picture of her look on Instagram and comically captioned the shot: "It's the hottest day of the year and still in the world of telly there's a box behind my head that says Christmas!!!"

This is the second time in two days that the Celebrity Juice co-host has worn a halteneck dress. Yesterday she stunned viewers as she wore a striking yellow ensemble by high street favourite Warehouse. The £79.99 frock featured tiered layers and a ribbon belt at the waist. It was the ideal design for the heatwave the UK are experiencing this week – and the punchy colour accentuated her lightly tanned skin. The broderie anglaise material is light and doesn't crease – a great item for Holly to pop in her suitcase when she next jets off. The This Morning host added her favourite nude strappy sandals by Office which set her back £60.

Fans are always keen to know where Holly gets many of the items from that feature in her impressive wardrobe.

On Saturday, she shared a sultry selfie with her 3.9 million followers, showing off her black 'Henrietta' sunglasses from Finlay & Co. – the very same sunglasses brand which is loved by a certain Duchess Meghan.

