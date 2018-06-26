The Duchess of Cornwall looked incredible on Friday afternoon as she paid a visit to Salisbury with her husband Prince Charles and she met with members of the community. The royal couple were visiting the Wiltshire area to meet victims of the poisoning attack which has affected tourism since – and they missed the fourth day of Royal Ascot to do so. Camilla looked totally stylish as always; rocking a dress which featured one of this season’s hottest trends - polka dots. The navy blue dress skimmed her frame and she added her favourite block high heels and a choker. Her hair was blow-dried to perfection and subtle makeup was applied to accentuate her features.

Camilla re-wore her favourite polka-dot dress in Salisbury

If Duchess Camilla's dress looked familiar - that’s because she wore it last month. She donned the very same frock to meet Meghan Markle's mother Doria for the first time on 18 May, ahead of the royal wedding.

The royal couple were spotted at Kensington Palace, where Prince Harry and the former Suits star live. Camilla chose to accessorise her dress slightly differently - she added a chic matching navy blue jacket and she carried a smart grey handbag which coordinated with her grey high heel shoes. The Duchess blinged up with pearl drop earrings and her favourite statement choker.

This is the mother-of-two's favourite fashion hack - she often outfit repeats, wearing the same dresses to high-profile events but accessorizes them differently each time so the outfit almost looks brand new. Camilla knows that a different pair of shoes, a handbag or adding a jacket totally switches up your look, giving any ensemble a refresh each time you wear it. It's a clever way of recycling her wardrobe and fellow royal the Duchess of Cambridge often does it too, so she is in great company!

