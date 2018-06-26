Victoria Beckham and her mum are total style twins as they turn up in the same outfit

Victoria Beckham looked stunning on Monday evening as she attended an event at her flagship store on Dover Street in London. The fashion designer wore a striking tailored black tuxedo jacket from her own collection which was priced at £1550. She teamed it with a pair of skinny black trousers and patent high heels, and wore her sleek brunette hair in a chic ponytail. The event was slightly different to a regular fashion party; it was actually a collaboration with Sotherby's to celebrate a selection of historic paintings which will be sent to auction on 4 July. They do say fashion and art go hand-in-hand after all!

Victoria and her mother wore the same outfit!

All eyes were on the former Spice Girl as she posed for a selection of snaps of the evening which appeared on her Instagram account. However there was one other person who looked equally as stylish as the wife of David Beckham - and that was her mother Jackie Adams, who turned up in the same outfit as her 44-year-old daughter!

Ms. Adams also wore the black tailored jacket, trousers and high heels, but added a crisp white shirt as opposed to a flesh-coloured top like the mother-of-four. Victoria certainly saw the funny side - she uploaded a picture of the pair twinning and captioned it: "Who wore it better? When you turn up in the same clothes as your mum!"

Fans always go wild for Victoria's latest outfits and last week was no exception. The fashion mogul wore a bright pink dress which had a distinctively summery vibe and she teamed it with her favourite pastel blue 'Dorothy' high heel shoes. She was spotted wearing the outfit in Madison Square Park in New York whilst in the city for business meetings. The fancy frock is the mum-of-four's Linear A-Line Midi Dress from her VBSS18 range and is priced £1,450.

Her followers headed straight to Instagram to comment on her latest ensemble, with one writing: "So rare in pink! Lovely." Another posted: "This colour suits you so much!" A third told the star: "Love, love, love your dress @victoriabeckham… I want it!!!"