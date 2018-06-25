princess-beatrice-and-eugenie

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's style evolution through the years: video

The siblings share an incredibly close bond

by Ainhoa Barcelona /

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been showing off their sartorial prowess at Royal Ascot this month, both stunning in a range of summer-ready looks. The grown-up daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson often coordinate and aren't afraid to express themselves through fashion – remember the headline-grabbing hats they wore to Prince William and Kate's royal wedding in 2011? The sisters have clearly found their own sense of style through the years, opting for high-street as well as high-end labels. Take a look at the video below to see their fashion evolution…

Loading the player...

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below