Kurt Geiger has named a pair of shoes after the Queen and they are just as fabulous as HRH

Everybody knows that the Queen is a fashion icon. Not only has she mastered the art of colour blocking, and always looks tremendous in tweed, has a great handbag collection and lets not forget that at Royal Ascot each year, racegoers bet on what shade Her Majesty will be wearing each morning. Also, who could forget the hysteria which surrounded the monarch when she attended London Fashion Week?! The 92-year-old presented Richard Quinn with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design and sat next to Vogue veteran Anna Wintour and not surprisingly, the pictures went viral.

Could this be why high street brand Kurt Geiger may have named its new high heel block sandals after Queen Elizabeth? The 'Queenie' embellished sandals definitely have a regal edge and feature a jewel-encrusted strap which are just as sparkly as the crown jewels.

The Queenie' high heels, £149, are super regal

The block heels boast delicate straps and would look stunning teamed with tailored trousers or a pretty dress. The shoes retail at £149 and come in tan and black – classic colours you can easily work into your every day wardrobe.

Princess Beatrice is a huge fan of the luxury high street store – and last week she wore not one, but two pairs by the brand in under two days.

On Tuesday, the daughter of Prince Andrew wore a pair of nude high heels which she teamed with her baby blue frock by Claire Mischevaniat Royal Ascot. On Thursday, she headed to the prestigious Victoria & Albert Summer Party in London and accessorised her ruffle white MSGM mini dress with a pair of electric blue sling backs from the brand which were actually in the summer sale.

The 'Stratton' heels were £149 when they were released but are currently on sale for a reasonable £99. Even royals enjoy a bargain!