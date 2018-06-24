Another princess has just copied Meghan Markle's royal wedding look

The Duchess of Sussex is renowned for her timeless sense of style and just like the Duchess of Cambridge, she has an incredible effect in the world of fashion. As soon as she steps out in an outfit, it sells out in minutes, and it now looks like she is giving fellow royals some inspiration too. Princess Claire of Luxembourg channelled Meghan's royal wedding dress on Saturday when she attended the National Day Gala Dinner with the rest of her family at Ducal Palace. Claire looked incredibly elegant in a floor-length white dress which had the same off-the-shoulder neckline as the Duchess' dress, and a similar silhouette, which showcased her enviably slender frame. What's more, Claire's dress was by one of Duchess Kate's favourite fashion designers, Alexander McQueen.

Princess Claire's dress had similar features to to Meghan Markle's wedding dress

Meghan's wedding dress was designed by Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller, who said that it was "truly an honour" to create her dress of dreams. It is thought to have cost around £100,000, and featured a beautiful floral veil. Clare also revealed that the design process included an initial conversation, followed by her presenting a series of sketches to the bride.

"We exchanged conversations about what would be the ultimate lines and proportions and the scale of the dress. But over time we quickly got to a point where I know she felt really she knew exactly what she wanted having tried some of the toiles and mock-ups that I had shown her. And then it evolved into the final design," she said.

Meghan's wedding dress was designed by Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller

Clare got to observe many lovely moments during the entire build up to the royal wedding, including seeing Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland, see her daughter in her dress for the first time. "As she went into her car, her mother was already sitting in the car and you just could see there was so much love between them," she said. On Harry seeing Meghan in her dress for the first time, Clare said: "He just came up to me and said: 'Oh my gosh, she looks absolutely incredible.' It was a wonderful moment for both of them and I am really proud."