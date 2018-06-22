The heartfelt meaning behind Princess Beatrice's Ascot handbag

Princess Beatrice is loving Ascot this week – returning to the famous Berkshire racecourse for the fourth day running. She has worn a variety of fabulous outfits as she joined her grandmother the Queen at the world's most famous race event. Friday saw the beautiful redhead rocking a dove-grey dress by The Fold – the brand which Pippa Middleton put on the map when she wore a mint green dress by the label at the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Beatrice's dress retails at £365 and she teamed with a pair of high heel shoes by Russel and Bromley and a pink box bag by Pop and Suki. The bag has an extra-special meaning as it has the words 'Be Cool, Be Nice' embroidered on the front in gold, which is actually a subtle nod to the anti-bullying campaign that the daughter of Prince Andrew helped to champion in 2017.

Princess Beatrice carried the most gorgeous handbag by Pop and Suki

Speaking at Burberry's Be Cool, Be Nice Anti-bullying Campaign evening in February, the princess said: "Growing up, my experiences would be of people criticising and saying, you can’t do this or you can't do that."

Beatrice joined her mother Sarah Ferguson at Ascot day 4

I think if I had something like 'Be Cool, Be Nice' when I was growing up, I would feel very, very different. I would feel support and I would feel like somebody was listening to me."

She continued: "I think the [antibullying] campaign is really challenging the sector and bringing a new light to how we think about the online versus the off-line world. I think more young people need to have these conversations. They need to know it's OK."

The sister of Eugenie has also been loving the high street store Kurt Geiger this week, wearing two pairs of shoes from the brand. Yesterday, the 29-year-old wore a pair of bright blue sling backs called the 'Stratten' which actually are down to £99 in the mid-season sale.

