The Countess of Wessex turns heads at Royal Ascot wearing a pleated dress by Suzannah

It's easy to see why the Countess of Wessex is widely regarded as one of the best-dressed royals ever - especially if her Ascot outfits are anything to go by. On day three of the famous races, Sophie stunned in a beautiful pleated shirt-style dress in a chic shade of dove grey by Suzannah. The pleated skirt gave the frock a contemporary edge and the button-style blouse skimmed her shape – we are particularly loving the edgy mandarin collar, too. She added velvet high heel shoes and a stylish snakeskin clutch. And who really could miss her phenomenal hat? Her feather-trimmed blush pink design certainly packed a punch with its statement feel and was designed by Jane Taylor. Suzannah is a label loved by the royal – she even wore a design from the brand at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May.

Sophie accompanied her husband, Prince Edward, who also looked impeccably suave in a three-piece suit and a top hat which he teamed up with his favourite Ascot accessory – his jockey-themed tie.

The mother-of-two is definitely on to a winning streak in the style stakes – on day two she stunned in a jumpsuit! The one-piece was introduced as part of the Ascot dress code last year and it has been a popular style ever since. An Ascot representative explained: "The inclusion of jumpsuits as part of the Royal Enclosure dress code recognises our customers' fashion-forward taste and reflects our awareness of seasonal trends."

Sophie embraced the style in an aqua blue jumpsuit by one of her favourite designers, Emilia Wickstead, and looked totally fabulous – we particularly loved the bold black ribbon detail on the sleeves. The design is priced at £1,992 and available online now should you wish to invest. Her matching hat in the same periwinkle blue ensured she stood out from the crowd as she enjoyed a light flutter.

