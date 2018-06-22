It has been a busy week for style-spotting - with Ascot in full swing, we have seen some incredible outfits from the British royal family, as well as various summer events with some very royal guests (we're looking at you, Princess Beatrice - four appearances this week!). But who will win your best-dressed title? Elsewhere in the world, Queen Letizia of Spain arrived at the White House on Wednesday wearing a pink Michael Kors pencil dress - that none other than Melania Trump has actually worn previously - and Princess Charlene of Monaco stunned in an ivory gown at the Golden Nymph awards in Monte Carlo.

READ MORE: The best moments of Prince William, Kate and other royals at Ascot – video

Princess Beatrice makes it into our shortlist twice, for her gorgeous baby blue Ascot dress by Claire Mischevani and a stunningly simple MSGM mini dress at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Ball. Nice work, Your Highness! Elsewhere at Royal Ascot, the Countess of Wessex looked incredible in her nude pleated midi dress on day three - not forgetting, of course, the Duchess of Sussex, who made her debut at the horse-racing event in Givenchy on Tuesday. Who's your winner? Cast your votes now…