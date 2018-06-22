best-dressed-royals

Who's your best-dressed royal of the week? Vote now in our poll!

We've been style-spoiled this week…

by Fiona Ward /

It has been a busy week for style-spotting - with Ascot in full swing, we have seen some incredible outfits from the British royal family, as well as various summer events with some very royal guests (we're looking at you, Princess Beatrice - four appearances this week!). But who will win your best-dressed title? Elsewhere in the world, Queen Letizia of Spain arrived at the White House on Wednesday wearing a pink Michael Kors pencil dress - that none other than Melania Trump has actually worn previously - and Princess Charlene of Monaco stunned in an ivory gown at the Golden Nymph awards in Monte Carlo.

READ MORE: The best moments of Prince William, Kate and other royals at Ascot – video

Princess Beatrice makes it into our shortlist twice, for her gorgeous baby blue Ascot dress by Claire Mischevani and a stunningly simple MSGM mini dress at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Ball. Nice work, Your Highness! Elsewhere at Royal Ascot, the Countess of Wessex looked incredible in her nude pleated midi dress on day three - not forgetting, of course, the Duchess of Sussex, who made her debut at the horse-racing event in Givenchy on Tuesday. Who's your winner? Cast your votes now… 

Who's your best-dressed royal of the week?

1.-
The Duchess of Sussex at Royal Ascot
2.-
The Queen at Royal Ascot
3.-
Queen Maxima of The Netherlands
4.-
Queen Letizia of Spain at the White House
5.-
Princess Charlene of Monaco at the Golden Nymph awards
6.-
Lady Amelia Windsor at the Serpentine Summer Party
7.-
Princess Beatrice at Ascot
8.-
Princess Eugenie at the Serpentine Summer Party
9.-
The Countess of Wessex at Royal Ascot
10.-
Princess Beatrice at the V&A Summer Party

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below