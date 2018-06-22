Royal Ascot has been in full swing this week - and we can't deny how much we've loved looking out for our favourite royals and their chosen outfits. But there's one member of Britain's most famous family that has recycled their fashion choice every year - Prince Edward! That's right, Queen Elizabeth's youngest seems to be the thriftiest when it comes to dressing for the races - since he's worn the exact same tie six years running.

Edward made it seven years running with this year's Ascot appearance

You can't deny that the yellow accessory is event-appropriate, since it features a (pretty cute, if we do say so ourselves) print of jockey jerseys, saddles and other horsey illustrations. The husband of the Countess of Wessex has worn it every year since 2012, by our records.

In fact, Prince Edward is quite the fan of quirky ties, since he actually wore a cat-print one to his own wedding - and a variation of the very same design to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding back in May this year. He even wore it for a third time at Zara Tindall's rehearsal dinner ahead of her wedding to Mike Tindall.

What's a royal event if you can't wear a jaunty tie, we say - other favourites of ours include his selection of Christmas designs and other animal prints including cows and llamas. Impressive. The Prince also used to be a fan of a matador tie featuring a depiction of the controversial Spanish tradition of bullfighting, but hasn't worn it since coming under criticism for his fashion move.

Edward's wife Sophie has wowed us with her outfits this year

Elsewhere at Ascot, Edward's wife Sophie has been wowing everyone with her style choices - most recently in a pretty nude pleated midi dress with a matching feathered hat. She also charmed onlookers with her many facial expressions as she watched the racing - which even included an emoji-worthy facepalm after she didn't back the Gold Cup winner. Could these two be Ascot's cutest couple?

