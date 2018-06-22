We can't believe Princess Beatrice's stunning high street heels are in the sale!

Princess Beatrice is certainly notching up a collection of fabulous outfits this week! The 29-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew has attended a variety of high-profile events and has stunned in every single one. On Wednesday evening, the sister of Princess Eugenie headed out to the the Victoria and Albert Museum Summer Party in London and turned heads on the red carpet in a white ruffled dress by MSGM. The figure-hugging design gave her an ethereal yet contemporary look and we love it. However, we were so distracted with her frock that we almost missed her fabulous high heels! The royal decided to wear a pair of backless electric high heel shoes which came complete with striking gold straps by high street brand Kurt Geiger. The 'Stratton' heels were £149 when they were released but are currently in the sale for an affordable £99. Royally-approved sale bargains never looked so good.

Beautful Beatrice at the V&A summer party

The V&A bash was quite the glittering affair with Ciara, Brooklyn Beckham and Lady Kitty Spencer in attendance. Prince Harry's cousin Kitty looked phenomenal in a blue and yellow-print ensemble by her favourite designer Dolce & Gabbana - the brand she regularly models for.

£99, Kurt Geiger

Her fit and flare design featured the label’s trademark Majolica print and she teamed her fancy frock with a pair of eye-catching high heels - the Crocheted Raffia and Patent Leather Sling backs, which retail for £975.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson and daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie break royal protocol – but for a good cause

On Thursday, the daughter of Sarah, Duchess of York enjoyed the third day of Royal Ascot, wowing the famous horse-racing show in a black and white dress by Jonathan Simkai which she teamed with a matching saucer hat by Sally-Ann Provan.

READ: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are stunning in monochrome dresses at Royal Ascot Ladies' Day

She joined her sister Princess Eugenie in the carriage which rode around the Royal Enclosure. Eugenie wore a gorgeous high-necked floral dress by Erdem which she paired with a trendy boater hat.