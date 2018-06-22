Melania Trump's controversial jacket goes viral – and these celebrities have something to say about it
The likes of Busy Philipps and Zendaya have spoken out
Melania Trump has caused a social media storm by wearing a past-season Zara jacket featuring a controversial statement - worn on a visit to a migrant child detention centre in Texas. Her shocking outerwear, which was emblazoned on the back with the message: "I really don't care, do you?", has garnered plenty of reaction from some of the world's biggest celebrities, too. A spokesperson for the White House made a statement to say "there was no hidden message" in Melania's outfit choice – while the President tweeted to say her jacket referred to "fake news".
Melania's jacket prompted thousands of Twitter reactions
The rest of social media had plenty to say about the First Lady's Zara number, too – and it had nothing to do with her decision to wear high street rather than designer. Busy Philipps took to Twitter with a picture of her own T-shirt reading, "I care, do you?" – writing next to it: "I made a shirt. I care. Go to http://familiesbelongtogether.org to see what you can do to help," with a heart emoji.
Zendaya simply replied to a tweet from Hollywood Reporter on the story with a frustrated GIF – while Glee actress Jane Lynch wrote: "Is @FLOTUS so unfamiliar with English that she doesn’t know what the back of her jacket today says? That her initiative #BeBest is grammatically incorrect? Is there NO ONE ON HER STAFF to help her with these things?"
Busy Philipps made her own tee
During his opening speech for The Late Show, Stephen Colbert said: "People that are supposedly on her side let her get on a plane with a jacket that read ‘I really don’t care, do you?' For the record, we do." Meanwhile, some fashion brands have already reacted with their own versions of the garment, with T-shirts and jackets with the phrase: "I really do care, do you?" already on sale via Instagram.
Melania herself tweeted after the event: "Today's visit to #Texas to spend time with children & thank the many hardworking individuals helping to care for them was very meaningful. Thank you to @SecAzar @HHSGOV for traveling w me today & the care you are giving these children in such a difficult time."
