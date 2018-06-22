melania-trump

Melania Trump's controversial jacket goes viral – and these celebrities have something to say about it

The likes of Busy Philipps and Zendaya have spoken out

by hellofashion.com /

Melania Trump has caused a social media storm by wearing a past-season Zara jacket featuring a controversial statement - worn on a visit to a migrant child detention centre in Texas. Her shocking outerwear, which was emblazoned on the back with the message: "I really don't care, do you?", has garnered plenty of reaction from some of the world's biggest celebrities, too. A spokesperson for the White House made a statement to say "there was no hidden message" in Melania's outfit choice – while the President tweeted to say her jacket referred to "fake news".

Photo: © Getty Images

Melania's jacket prompted thousands of Twitter reactions

The rest of social media had plenty to say about the First Lady's Zara number, too – and it had nothing to do with her decision to wear high street rather than designer. Busy Philipps took to Twitter with a picture of her own T-shirt reading, "I care, do you?" – writing next to it: "I made a shirt. I care. Go to http://familiesbelongtogether.org to see what you can do to help," with a heart emoji.

Zendaya simply replied to a tweet from Hollywood Reporter on the story with a frustrated GIF – while Glee actress Jane Lynch wrote: "Is @FLOTUS so unfamiliar with English that she doesn’t know what the back of her jacket today says? That her initiative #BeBest is grammatically incorrect? Is there NO ONE ON HER STAFF to help her with these things?"

Photo: © Twitter

Busy Philipps made her own tee

During his opening speech for The Late Show, Stephen Colbert said: "People that are supposedly on her side let her get on a plane with a jacket that read ‘I really don’t care, do you?' For the record, we do." Meanwhile, some fashion brands have already reacted with their own versions of the garment, with T-shirts and jackets with the phrase: "I really do care, do you?" already on sale via Instagram.

Melania herself tweeted after the event: "Today's visit to #Texas to spend time with children & thank the many hardworking individuals helping to care for them was very meaningful. Thank you to @SecAzar @HHSGOV for traveling w me today & the care you are giving these children in such a difficult time."

What do you think?

