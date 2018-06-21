Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie looked stylish once again on the third day of Royal Ascot, Ladies' Day. Both royals chose monochrome outfits and they looked elegant as they walked beside each other at the high-profile racing event. Beatrice chose a gorgeous black and white dress by Jonathan Simkai and teamed it with a matching saucer hat by Sally-Ann Provan.

Princess Eugenie wore a beautiful high-necked floral dress by designer-of-the-moment, Erdem, and paired it with a boater hat, also by sally-Ann Provan. Eugenie's Erdem dress is currently on sale at matchesfashion.com for £969, reduced from £1385. The pretty outfit shows a hint of summer with yellow, green and blue floral flashes in its pattern.

The sisters were all smiles as they arrived at Ascot with other members of the royal family, including the Queen who was radiant in a bright pink coat dress and hat. Beatrice and Eugenie rode in a carriage with the Princess Royal and her husband Sir Tim Lawrence. Their father Prince Andrew accompanied the Queen in another carriage.

MORE: Lady Kitty Spencer's Dolce & Gabbana outfit is to die for at V&A Summer Party

Loading the player...

It has been a busy week for Princess Beatrice in particular, who has attended both the Serpentine Gallery Summer Ball and the Victoria and Albert Museum Summer Party on the previous two evenings. Beatrice wore a white ruffle mini dress by label MSGM to the V&A event and paired the cool outfit with a pair of sky blue heels and a chic black bag.

MORE: Princess Beatrice is so stylish in white ruffle mini dress at the V&A summer party

Beatrice was stunning in a multi-coloured Mary Katrantzoe dress at the Serpentine Gallery party, giving her outfit an edge with a leather jacket. Eugenie also attended the Serpentine Gallery party with her fiancé Jack Brooksbank, wearing a black, one-shoulder tunic which skimmed her frame and showed off her toned arms.

Photo credit: matchesfashion.com

The Princesses will need quite a rest after this week's social whirlwind. Oh, to have their lives!