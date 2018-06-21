Charlotte Hawkins has just worn the same dress as three guests from the Royal Wedding

Occasionally a dress comes along that is SO popular it pops up everywhere. This season that dress is the long-sleeved Macrame ace and pleated midi dress by Self Portrait. Good Morning Britain host Charlotte Hawkins has shared a photo of herself in a version of the hit dress on her Instagram page as she prepared for Ladies Day at the prestigious racecourse. Charlotte looked stunning in the grey and white patterned dress with pleated skirt and as we looked at the outfit, we knew it looked familiar.

Then we realised… two guests at the royal wedding were spotted in the same Self Portrait dress. In fact, an actress playing Duchess Meghan in the movie Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance also wore the black version of the dress.

Charlotte looked fantastic in the outfit, which she teamed with a cream hat by Cara Meehan and shoes by LK Bennett. The star was dressed by stylist Debbie Harper, with makeup by Lauren Mack. She accessorised with some chic drop earrings and went for a natural makeup look.

Self Portrait is becoming the go-to brand for finding a gorgeous dress to stand out in a crowd. The dress in question was for sale online at £340 but has since sold out at many stores.

Matches Fashion's website describes the dress as a “modern take on a Victoriana silhouette” and advises shoppers to team the pretty frock with an “elegant stiletto sandal” for a dinner date.