OK, we need Claudia Winkleman’s leopard print jumpsuit (Spoiler: It’s from Topshop)

Claudia Winkleman stepped out on Wednesday night looking the best she has ever looked. The Strictly Come Dancing star looked incredible as she arrived at the Victoria and Albert Museum Summer Party wearing a leopard print jumpsuit from Topshop and now we’re off to go buy it. The square neck jumpsuit features a cropped leg and criss-cross straps at the back. Topshop has declared this a ‘trending product’ which means the 'Claudia Effect' has struck, and it’s selling out fast.

The 46-year-old teamed her £42 Topshop jumpsuit with a pair of nude, suede high heels and a Cult Gaia Ark bamboo bag which has been declared the bag of the summer. They don’t come cheap - priced at around £135 for the small version.

Claudia Winkleman's Topshop jumpsuit has a thin red line down the side

The mother-of-three is a big fan of animal print, and can often be seen wearing the chic print. At the 2018 BAFTAs Claudia turned heads in a red leopard print Ganni dress, which received rave reviews from style mavens.

Claudia’s stylist, Sinead McKeefy, shared a photo of her client in the Topshop number, and it’s racking up likes thick and fast. Sinead also styles Fearne Cotton, Alice Levine, and Laura Jackson.

The model on Topshop has styled it in with casual accessories

On the subject of her style, Claudia revealed to HELLO!: "It's the ageing rocker thing; in normal life I don't make much of an effort and have a bit of a uniform; black jeans, black t-shirt, black boots preferably ones that jingle when I walk like a pirate boot, and an oversized coat or jacket. I don't like anything too perfect, or anyone who looks like they have just stepped out of a salon; that's not for me. Add a fringe and you can look messy and ramshackle but with a bit of oomph."