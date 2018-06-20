Victoria Beckham revives old trend from the Spice Girl movie that you will love

Victoria Beckham replaced her staple white T-shirt for a camouflage print design from her SS19 collection, and her fans have gone wild for it. The fashion designer looked fantastic when she stepped out in New York on Tuesday, tucking her top into a pair of high-waisted flared jeans and nude heels. The mum-of-four ensured that her outfit was perfectly colour co-ordinated too with a khaki shoulder bag to keep her essentials in, which she styled under her arm.

The outfit proved to be a very different look for the former Spice Girl – but one that we love. Reminiscent of the late nineties and early noughties, the camouflage print will no doubt be seen around a lot more now that Victoria has been seen wearing it. David Beckham's wife memorably wore camouflage along with the rest of her bandmates in Spice Girls the Movie, looking very stylish in the process.

Victoria Beckham looked stylish in camouflage while in NYC

Victoria posted a photograph of herself taken in front of a mirror on Instagram to share details of her top, which she captioned: "Wearing the new “White T-shirt“ coming soon from #VBPreSS19 x Jeans #VVBPreAW18." "Love that T-shirt," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another said: "Damn I love that look." A third added: "Always thought camouflage suited you...just look at Spice Girls the Movie!"

The Spice Girls all rocked camouflage in their movie back in 1997

It wasn’t just camouflage that Victoria has been rocking during her trip to New York. The mum-of-four looked amazing on Wednesday while in Madison Square Park dressed in a pink summer dress – again from her own collection. The dress was her Linear A-Line Midi Dress from her VBSS18 range and is priced at £1,450 online at Harrods, featuring feminine lines which flattered her slender figure. On Monday, meanwhile, Victoria looked stylish as she left her hotel in New York for a day of meetings. She wore a beautiful loose pastel dress and wore her hair in a low messy bun, a nod to the Duchess of Sussex's favourite hairstyle.