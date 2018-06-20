The Countess of Wessex just wore a jumpsuit to Royal Ascot and she looks amazing

Another day, another fabulous Countess of Wessex ensemble! On Monday she joined the Duchess of Cornwall at the Order of the Garter ceremony, on Tuesday she attended Royal Ascot, joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. And on Wednesday she returned to the popular racing event, and this might be our favourite look yet.

Dressed to impress, Sophie looked incredible wearing an aqua blue Emilia Wickstead jumpsuit with a matching hat. She completed her look with a pair of long-drop earrings, and an intricate up-do.

Sophie is a huge fan of the New Zealand-born fashion designer and wore one of her bespoke designs to Ascot back in 2016. The designer is known for her clean lines and cheerful hues - and the Vida Jumpsuit ticks both of these boxes. It is priced at £1,992 and can be purchased on Moda Operandi’s website.

Sophie has had plenty of experience at Royal Ascot occasionwear - last year she went three times! For her visit on Wednesday, it was an exciting move to wear a jumpsuit. In case you don’t know, jumpsuits are finally allowed at Ascot.

If you would like to see more royal outfits at Royal Ascot, check out what the Duchess of Sussex wore for her first ever Ascot appearance, Princess Eugenie’s Osman dress and wait until you see Princess Beatrice’s bargain Kurt Geiger shoes.