Lorraine Kelly's denim dress is a total staple item – and it's selling out fast!

Lorraine Kelly decided to be a denim diva on Wednesday – donning a dress which is the epitome of a wardrobe staple. The shirt-style design that Lorraine wore on her daily show features close-fitting sleeves, handy pockets and a plethora of buttons from the neckline to the torso. It's the type of dress that can be worn with a top underneath it and the beauty of the design is that it can be dressed both up and down. The Scottish star teamed her frock with a pair of nude high heels from Office – the same style that Holly Willoughby sports on This Morning daily. The 58-year-old wore her chestnut hair in a sleek and straight style and smoky eye makeup accentuated her brown eyes. Fans flocked to the official Lorraine Show Instagram and one fan wrote: "That dress is so fab! Love it."

Loading the player...

The mother-of-one is widely regarded as a big player in the TV world – her outfits are often bright and cheerful and readily available on the high street.

A dream in denim!

She confessed to the Telegraph that she only really started embracing fashion as she got older – remarking: "I was never interested in fashion but over the last few years I thought: Actually, this is quite fun!" She revealed.

Lorraine's dress is £49.99 by Sosandar

She also mentioned that one of her top tips for surviving in high heels is simple but effective: "I always carry a pair of Topshop ballet pumps. I walk everywhere and my feet get tired in heels."

MORE: Lorraine Kelly looks perfect in a fabulous fishtail skirt – and it's a Marks & Spencer bargain

She told Good Housekeeping magazine that she used to dash into shops and pick up clothes to wear on TV without much thought before she had "had help" from a stylist. "During the GMTV days, I would pick Rosie [her daughter] up from lessons and do a raid on the Marks & Spencer and Monsoon beside the school." She added "I just grabbed anything I could – it didn't matter whether it suited me."

READ: Lorraine Kelly's latest high street dress is an instant sell out – and we can see why