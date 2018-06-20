Holly Willoughby just wore a designer dress on This Morning – and it costs far less than you may think…

Holly Willoughby is a self-confessed high street fan but sometimes she mixes up her look and decides to wear something a little more expensive. On Wednesday morning, the 37-year-old blonde bombshell wore a pretty dress from designer brand Three Floor and the great news is that it costs far less than you may expect. The white ruffled top dress - which features a pastel and yellow-coloured colourful skirt - originally was sold for £310 but is now actually down to £155 in the brand's half-price sale. The summery style would be perfect for a party or special occasion and the TV star decided to leave her accessories at home - just wearing a pair of her favourite nude high heels from Office which cost £69. Holly's signature beauty look was in full force; her hair was worn loosely around her shoulders in voluminous waves and natural makeup highlighted her features.

Loading the player...

Holly's outfit is a little different from Tuesday’s look! The mother-of-three wore a pair of tailored shorts which were from Label Mix and she teamed it with a top which set her back just £15.40. Holly's top was a key-hole number with flared sleeves from Dorothy Perkins.

Holly looked fabulous in the designer frock

She also worked in a pair of £38 black and white stripped raffia high heel sandals by Very. Holly's look was created by Angie Smith – the stylist whose work is now firmly on the fashion map thanks to fans wanting to recreate her look.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's stunning pink Debenhams skirt has a surprising royal connection!

Angie doesn't often give interviews, but previously revealed that living in London has helped inspire her when it comes to styling. Explaining to Stay.com, she said: "I love living in London. For me there's nowhere else quite like it when it comes to fashion. I'm always looking for new boutiques and up-and-coming designers, both for work and to fill up my own wardrobe."

READ: Remember Holly Willoughby's famous rainbow sequin dress? You can now buy an AMAZING dupe for a LOT less