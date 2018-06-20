holly-willoughby-dress-this-morning-three-floor

Holly Willoughby just wore a designer dress on This Morning – and it costs far less than you may think…

The Celebrity Juice star has been sale shopping!

Holly Willoughby is a self-confessed high street fan but sometimes she mixes up her look and decides to wear something a little more expensive. On Wednesday morning, the 37-year-old blonde bombshell wore a pretty dress from designer brand Three Floor and the great news is that it costs far less than you may expect. The white ruffled top dress - which features a pastel and yellow-coloured colourful skirt - originally was sold for £310 but is now actually down to £155 in the brand's half-price sale. The summery style would be perfect for a party or special occasion and the TV star decided to leave her accessories at home - just wearing a pair of her favourite nude high heels from Office which cost £69. Holly's signature beauty look was in full force; her hair was worn loosely around her shoulders in voluminous waves and natural makeup highlighted her features.

Holly's outfit is a little different from Tuesday’s look! The mother-of-three wore a pair of tailored shorts which were from Label Mix and she teamed it with a top which set her back just £15.40. Holly's top was a key-hole number with flared sleeves from Dorothy Perkins.

Holly looked fabulous in the designer frock

She also worked in a pair of £38 black and white stripped raffia high heel sandals by Very. Holly's look was created by Angie Smith – the stylist whose work is now firmly on the fashion map thanks to fans wanting to recreate her look.

Angie doesn't often give interviews, but previously revealed that living in London has helped inspire her when it comes to styling. Explaining to Stay.com, she said: "I love living in London. For me there's nowhere else quite like it when it comes to fashion. I'm always looking for new boutiques and up-and-coming designers, both for work and to fill up my own wardrobe."

