Princess Beatrice releases her inner rock chick in a racy leather jacket and Mary Katrantzou dress

Princess Beatrice looked totally on point on Tuesday evening as she attended the star-studded Serpentine Ball and her fabulous look had a racy edge! The 29-year-old royal wore a beautiful dress from Mary Katrantzou which featured multi-coloured peacock-printed detail which was embossed on a super-shiny fabric. The dress was cut in fashionable midi-length and the princess accessorised with statement metallic gold high heels with applique detail at the toe, and carried a smart black box bag. However, she decided to further funk up her look by adding leather jacket which had wide lapels and silver detail. Maybe this shows that the daughter of Prince Andrew is really a rock chick at heart?

Princess Beatrice stunned in a dress by Mary Katrantzou

Maybe Beatrice decided to co-ordinate with her younger sister Eugenie – she too went hell for leather – stunning in a pair of wet-look leather trousers! The 27-year-old wore a black, one-shoulder tunic by Roland Mouret which skimmed her frame and showed off her toned arms and she paired it with a pair of leather leggings which skimmed her shape.

The bride-to-be also wore eye-catching high heels and she even flunked up her makeup - opting for red lipstick and burgundy nail polish. Lady Kitty Spencer was also at the exclusive bash, alongside Alexa Chung and Ellie Goulding.

The eldest daughter of Sarah, Duchess of York's evening look couldn’t have been more different from her Ascot dress that she wore earlier on in the day.

The redhead opted for a baby blue frock by Claire Mischevani which she wore with a complimenting dark blue hat by Juliette Botterill. She carried a chic clutch bag by Valextra and wore classic nude high heels by high street favourite Kurt Geiger. The 29-year-old is a regular at the event each year and always looks impeccably well dressed - whilst expertly sticking to the strict dress code which fits in with the Ascot guidelines.