Princess Eugenie attended the Serpentine Ball on Tuesday evening and wow – she looked jaw-droppingly beautiful! The 27-year-old royal lit up the red carpet as she posed with her fiancé Jack Brooksbank in an outfit which had a serious funky edge. Eugenie wore a black, one-shoulder tunic which skimmed her frame and showed off her toned arms. The top featured an electric blue, flower-print detail and she teamed it with a pair of racy wet-look leggings and eye-catching high heels. Eugenie wore her dark hair in a curled style and added a splash of red lipstick and even painted her nails a rich burgundy shade. Jack looked suave in a suit with a cheerful yellow tie as he happily posed with his wife-to-be. The event was a star-studded affair – not only did her sister Princess Beatrice work the red carpet – but a whole host of glittering A list guests were in attendance – including Alexa Chung and Ellie Goulding.

Eugenie and Jack are due to marry on October 12 in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle – the very same location that her cousin Prince Harry married Duchess Meghan. Fashion fans are already speculating as to what style she will go for – especially after she announced she would steer clear of "meringue shoulders" because "that's a bit unfashionable".

The daughter of Prince Andrew certainly had a busy Tuesday – earlier in the day she wowed the crowds on the first day of Royal Ascot.

The sister of Princess Beatrice wore a dove-grey dress by Osmon which she teamed with a striking circular hat that was finished with a statement tassel by Emily London. She added high heel shoes by Valentino and carried a bag by M2 Malletier. She wore her brunette hair in a wavy style and flawless makeup accentuated her pretty features. She rode in a carriage with her sister and many onlookers remarked she looked very much like her great grandmother the Queen Mother.

