Pregnant Christine Lampard made us all green with envy on Tuesday afternoon as she appeared on the latest Loose Women show in a stunning dress that we just can't forget about! The pregnant TV presenter wore a fabulous midi-length, high-neck frock from high street store Warehouse which retails at an affordable £49.99. Since the wife of Frank Lampard donned the bold design - which is made from a crepe material with a flirty ruffle hem at the knee - it has sold out at an impressive rate online. The close-fitting dress skimmed her adorable baby bump and the TV presenter looked glowing as she fronted the afternoon show. Instead of opting for her obligatory nude high heels, she went for a pair of black strappy sandals and took to Instagram to share her look, happily cradling her bump in the process.

Christine showed off her baby bump on Tuesday's Loose Women

The 39-year-old has recently returned from a sun-drenched holiday to the south of France with her former Chelsea footballer husband Frank and shared a shot of her mocktail on the trip. She sported an impressive tan and highlighted her face with minimal makeup which only accentuated her pregnancy glow.

Christine's dress is £49.99 from Warehouse

Her look was once again put together by Angie Smith - the celebrity stylist who is responsible for Holly Willoughby and Amanda Holden's professional wardrobe. Angie shared a picture of the raven-haired presenter’s outfit and wrote: "Such a natural beauty!"

Loading the player...

Angie also recently revealed that she is in regular contact with her client - so much so that they actually Face Time each other to select outfits for the show.

READ: Pregnant Christine Lampard shows off adorable baby bump in Marks & Spencer dress

The former One Show host is a total high street girl and regularly wears items from hugely accessible shops that her fans can head to if they want to emulate her look. "Zara is great, and occasionally I'll go to Topshop for a nice jumper. I'm also a fan of J.Crew" she revealed in an interview with The Express. In the same interview, Christine also credited Angie for her impressive outfits, explaining: "My stylist Angie knows my body better than I do, and I trust her implicitly."

MORE: Christine Lampard shares lovely picture of blossoming baby bump and husband Frank