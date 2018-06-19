Princess Eugenie wows the crowd in Osmon dress at Royal Ascot

Princess Eugenie gave us all a lesson on how to dress for the races on Tuesday afternoon as she attended the first day of Royal Ascot 2018. The bride-to-be – who is due to marry long-term love Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on 12 October – stunned onlookers at the Berkshire-based races, wearing a dazzling dress by Osmon which she teamed with a striking hat by Emily London. She added high heel shoes by Valentino and carried a bag by M2 Malletier. She wore her brunette hair in a wavy style and flawless makeup accentuated her pretty features. The daughter of Prince Andrew – like the rest of the royal family – watched the races from the Royal Enclosure, which has its own strict dress-code, which bans spaghetti straps, halter neck dresses and even the Duchess of Sussex’s favourite neckline - the Bardot.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie looked fabulous on the first day of Ascot

Speaking of the Duchess of Sussex – 2018 is Meghan's debut at Ascot and fashion fans applauded her stunning outfit, which consisted of white dress by Givenchy. Duchess Meghan accompanied new husband Prince Harry who looked particularly suave in top hat and tails. Ascot is one of the biggest events in the society calendar with guests flocking to the showcase their smartest dresses and extravagant headgear whilst they watch the horseracing.

Eugenie loves to dress up and has been delighting royal fans lately as she has worn some truly show-stopping numbers. One of the prettiest dresses we have ever seen her in was a white floral-printed dress by high end brand Alice + Olivia which she wore to the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award Ceremony at Buckingham Palace at the end of May.

The summery style was made in a lightweight fabric which came complete with kimono sleeves and a wrap-over neckline. The £450 designer number is part of the brand's current collection, which she teamed with a pair of chic black strappy sandals.

