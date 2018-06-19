Princess Beatrice brings the glamour in baby blue at Royal Ascot

Day one of Royal Ascot is always hugely exciting and kicks off a truly fabulous few days at one of the most famous racing events in the world. Headed up by the Queen, the royals come to enjoy a spot of Pimms as they proceed to watch some of the equestrian world’s most magnificent horses race. Princess Beatrice, 29, is a regular at the event and never fails to look impeccably elegant with her choice of attire. This year is no exception – the daughter of Prince Andrew stunned onlookers wearing a dress by Claire Mischevani and coordinating hat by Juliette Botterill which balanced on the top of her trademark mane of red hair beautifully. Flawless makeup highlighted her pretty features and she carried a simple clutch bag and wore classic nude high heels by Kurt Geiger and carried a simple clutch bag by Valextra.

Princess Beatrice stunned in baby blue

Princess Beatrice accompanied her younger sister Princess Eugenie who looked equally stylish in a striking dress by Osmon which she accessorised with Valentino shoes and carried a bag by M2 Malletier. It's been quite the opening day at the event – which is held in Berkshire. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also there – it was Meghan's debut at the Ascot races and the royal didn't disappoint, opting for a white dress by Givenchy.

Fashion fans have been applauding Beatrice's wonderful array of outfits of late – she has been praised for some truly stand-out ensembles which have cemented her place as a fully-fledged style icon.

One of her most memorable outfits of the year has to be the purple Alberta Ferretti dress she wore the Met Gala in May. Wowing the red carpet at the New York event, the floor-sweeping gown gave her a totally classic yet regal stance, with its layers of mesh and tulle and she even wore a selection of bedazzled gold headbands on her head which gave the illusion of a crown.

