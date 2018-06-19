The Queen turns heads in yellow on the first day of Royal Ascot

The Queen turned heads on the first day of Royal Ascot on Tuesday and certainly didn't disappoint with her outfit of choice! The 92-year-old monarch wore a striking yellow outfit with a matching hat. Her Majesty's hat is a huge talking point at the yearly races – with punters traditionally casting a bet on the colour her headgear will be. This year, blue was the favourite with bookies – so the Queen has gone against the predictions and defied us all witha much sunnier shade! The Queen wasn't the only stylish royal at the popular event, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also at the Berkshire race course.

Photo: © PA

The Queen wore yellow on the first day of Royal Ascot 2018

Ascot fashion is renowned for being super strict with its dress-code. This year, a brand new rule has been put into place – and it affects the gentleman! Men must wear socks or risk being turned away from the famous race meet which is one of the highlights of the social calendar.

However, if attendees forget their socks, anyone caught out can now visit the William Hill branch in the Ascot grounds which has 500 branded pairs of socks available. Ladies too have to abide by the traditional rules – and that includes Duchess Meghan, who is making her debut this year! The wife of Prince Harry enjoys a Bardot neckline, so if she does attend the famous event, she cannot opt for her favourite off-the-shoulder look as it is banned from the royal enclosure.

The Queen is, of course, an avid fan of horses and horse racing and always chooses a classic design for her Ascot appearances. She typically alternates between either bright, bold shades or elegant pastels. Her Majesty nearly always wears a coordinating dress coat and a hat of the same colour, normally by her favourite milliner Philip Treacy.

