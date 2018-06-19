Meghan Markle wows in a white Givenchy dress for her Royal Ascot debut

The Duchess of Sussex has made her first stylish outing at Royal Ascot, and doesn't she look divine? The newlywed, who is celebrating her one-month wedding anniversary, has joined her husband Prince Harry for a visit to to the Royal Enclosure where she she joined the Earl of Wessex and the Countess of Wessex in the third carriage.

Photo: © Splash

Ducess Meghan arriving at Royal Ascot on Day 1

For her Royal Ascot debut, Meghan opted for a white Givenchy shirt dress which ticked all the boxes for the strict dress code – don’t forget, there are plenty of do's and don'ts and for anyone going to the prestigious Berkshire racecourse; No outfits above the knee, strapless dresses are a big no no, and hats or fascinators are a must. We wondered whether Meghan would choose a jumpsuit – last year, Ascot introduced the jumpsuit as acceptable clothing.

Luckily Meghan has plenty of people to ask about what she can and can't wear for such occasions. Perhaps she asked her sister-in-law Duchess Kate, or perhaps she called on her go-to designer Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, or maybe she asked the Queen while they were in Chester together last week.

Meghan was joined by her husband of one month, Prince Harry

Whoever she asked, she got stellar advice. The Givenchy shirt dress is ideal for a warm day, and the simple black shoes compliment the look perfectly - as does the Givenchy satic clutch bag with jewelled clasp. She ditched the Marks and Spencer fascinator she wore at the weekend, and opted for a monochrome Philip Treacy hat instead.

Beauty wise, Meghan went for a chic bun (her favourite hairstyle!) and natural make-up. Being outside all day doesn't warrant a dramatic lip (who wants to keep touching up all day?) so Meghan wisely opted for a pale pink hue. Perhaps it's her favourite Charlotte Tilbury lipstick in Very Victoria, a shade inspired by Victoria Beckham.

