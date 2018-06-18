The Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cornwall are matching in monochrome at the Order of the Garter ceremony

Another day, another royal outing and this time we’re swooning over two co-ordinating royals. That’s right, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Countess of Wessex dressed to impress as they stepped out to attend the Most Noble Order of the Garter ceremony on Monday afternoon at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. Sophie looked delightful in a 50s-style printed dress which she teamed with a pair of nude suede court shoes and a matching hat. We love her hair, too! The wife of Prince Edward sported a half-up-half-down 'do, and it was curled to perfection - we demand to find out her styling secrets! Sophie's dress featured a square neckline, which is currently the neckline du jour with the royals. Just recently, we saw the Duchess of Cambridge rocking a square neckline, so you heard it here first.

Sophie, 53, was joined at the annual event by Prince Charles’s wife, Camilla. She also looked stunning in a dress and jacket two-piece. The 70-year-old’s jacket was decorated with intricate lace detailing in a monochrome design. She accessorised with a dramatic pearl necklace, a pair of Chanel shoes and a black and white hat. We think you’ll agree, whilst very different, these two ladies match perfectly!

Every June, the Queen takes part in Garter Day at Windsor Castle. The annual event celebrates the Order of the Garter – the senior British Order of Chivalry, which dates back to 1348. Dressed in full regalia, the Queen and her knights wear grand blue velvet robes, glistening insignia and plumed hats.