Pippa Middleton makes rare outing in the ultimate maternity ensemble

Pippa Middleton combined her two passions of sport and charitable work last week when she attended a reception to celebrate the outstanding achievements of some of our best athletes.

Wearing a stylish blue silk jumpsuit, white jacket, and a pair of lilac tassel earrings, Pippa was one of the 150 guests enjoying drinks and canapes at the Guildhall Art Gallery in London. They had gathered to pay tribute to the Paralympians who took part in the Winter Games in South Korea, officially the most successful in the British team’s history with a haul of seven medals.

“Congratulations go to the whole team, including everyone who supported them along the way,” said all-action Pippa, 34, who is expecting her first baby and looked particularly glowing. The sister of the Duchess of Cambridge is known for her own sporting achievements, having put her strength and willpower to the test in a series of gruelling challenges – including the longest downhill ski race in the world and a marathon in Kenya – many of them to raise money for charity.

Speaking to the guests as patron of Disability Snowsport UK (DSUK), which organised the event, Pippa praised the charity’s work and message: that winter sports are for everyone, regardless of disability.

“As a patron, I have been profoundly moved by the people I have met through the charity and the stories they have shared with me,” she said, adding that she had worked as a volunteer helper on a DSUK activity week, taking trips to Aviemore in Scotland and to the Alps with people who benefit from the charity’s work.

“It was obvious that these trips do wonders for the disabled soul – for self-esteem, for pride and for confidence in their ability.”

She encouraged those who, like her, were “keen skiers or snowboarders” to volunteer, adding: “I can guarantee you will have the most rewarding few days you will ever have on the snow.”

“It’s fantastic having someone like Pippa to help raise the profile of Disability Snowsport UK,” said Millie Knight, 19, a visually impaired ski racer and triple medal-winning Paralympian, who was one of the celebrated athletes.

“Pippa’s a great supporter of the charity and helps to raise awareness of their vital work to create opportunities for people of all ages and abilities. It’s great to see her and celebrate our success in South Korea – and show her my Paralympic medals!”

