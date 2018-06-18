Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer wears a peony-printed dress and we can't stop thinking about it

Lady Kitty Spencer was one of the best dressed-guests at the wedding of Celia McCorquodale in Lincolnshire at the weekend, and we can’t stop thinking about her blooming lovely dress! The niece of the late Diana, Princess of Wales wore a sheer chiffon dress by Dolce & Gabbana which had bursts of peonies printed all over it. The flourishing dress is part of the brands pre-fall collection which is available online now. Priced at an eye-watering £3850, the flouncy frock skimmed her trim frame and featured a glittery, waist-defining belt with voluminous sleeves and a ruffled high neckline. Kitty added a striking fascinator by milliner to the royals Philip Treacy and large diamond earrings from Bulgari. She wore her sumptuous blonde hair in a slicked back ponytail and puckered up in a cherry-coloured lipstick which defined her pout.

We loved Lady Kitty's dress

The 27-year-old model should be used to weddings now, having wowed onlookers at the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May.

£3850, Dolce & Gabbana

Who could forget Kitty's green dream of an ensemble? Dressed by Dolce & Gabbana – the model’s dress was loved by fashion fans all over the world with its emerald green hue and co-ordinating hat with netting.

The blonde beauty, who regularly models for the fashion brand, wore her blonde hair up in a bun and added a diamond choker necklace and a pop of red lipstick by Charlotte Tilbury to complete her show-stopping look.

The cousin of Prince William and Harry is taking the fashion world by storm and has some exciting new projects in the pipeline, including being the new face of high end jeweller Bulgari. Lady Kitty shared the news with her 410,000 Instagram followers that she was the UK's brand ambassador and said: "It is an immense honour to be working with the most iconic Italian jewellery brand in the world. Bulgari has always been synonymous with creativity, heritage, beauty and glamour. I am, therefore, very excited to be part of the Bulgari family, as it means experiencing their passion and magic first-hand"