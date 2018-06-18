Princess Beatrice turns heads in a fabulous embossed skirt on night out at Annabel's

Princess Beatrice enjoyed a night out on Saturday evening at private members club of the moment Annabel's and wore a striking outfit for the occasion. The 29-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew looked incredibly regal in a light blue puff-sleeve blouse which she tucked into the waistband of her dark blue embossed skirt. She kept it simple by adding black high heels and wore her trademark red hair in a sleek and straight style which feathered out over her shoulders. The sister of Princess Eugenie enhanced her features with a subtle hint of makeup and looked in great spirits as she departed from the exclusive venue.

Princess Beatrice looked gorgeous in blue on Saturday

The royal never fails to look impeccably stylish and last weekend she opted for a monochrome outfit as she hit the town. The redhead stunned in a fitted white blazer from The Fold (a label loved by Pippa Middleton) which cost £295. She teamed it a black vest top and a patent black leather mini skirt which highlighted her long and lean legs.

Beatrice then added black stiletto high heels and accessorised with a simple dainty bracelet. It appeared that the princess had received a bouncy blow dry as her hair tumbled over her shoulders, and smoky eye makeup highlighted her large eyes.

The daughter of the Duchess of York is wowing fashion fans with her stylish wardrobe lately. All eyes were on her getup at Trooping the Colour last weekend, where she joined the rest of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, wearing a blush pink number – again by The Fold. The dress cost £275 and its tailored cut flattered her slim frame. She opted for a large red circular hat and wore her red tresses in a curled style. She arrived at the event in a horse-drawn carriage with her sister Eugenie, cousin Lady Louise Windsor and Aunt Sophie Wessex.

