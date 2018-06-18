Meghan Markle just wore a Marks & Spencer fascinator and nobody noticed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked fabulous on Saturday afternoon as they visited Lincolnshire to attend the wedding of Harry's cousin and Princess Diana's niece, Celia McCorquodale. Both Prince Harry and Meghan looked super stylish in their wedding attire - Harry looked particularly suave in a suit which totally coordinated with his new wife! His choice of sky blue tie matched perfectly with Meghan's white and light blue ensemble. All eyes were on her stunning dress - a floor-length maxi with a dipped hem that finished just above her calves by Oscar de la Renta. The vase-print design was adorned with a striking blue print and boasted voluminous sleeves and a wrap-over front. She picked one of her favourite designer shoes brands Aquazurra - stepping out in a pair of white stilettos with a sweet tassel at the back. But all eyes were on her chic fascinator - which according to blog What Meghan Wore - turns out to be a £29.50 bargain from Marks & Spencer! The Pillbox Fascinator is part of the popular M&S Collection range and is available online now - in cream and navy. Who would have thought it!

Duchess Meghan turned heads at the wedding of Celia McCorquodale

This isn't the first time the former Suits star has worn the British high street brand.

Meghan's fascinator is £29.50 from Marks & Spencer

On Christmas Day last year, when the then fiancée of Prince Harry attended a festive church service with the royal family in Sandringham, the American-born star accessorised her Sentaler caramel coat with a pair of chestnut gloves which cost just £17.50.

And who can forget when Prince Harry’s wife visited Reprezent 107.3 FM in January? The Duchess got everyone talking was her choice of outfit – which consisted of a pair of sleek Burberry trousers and a knitted jumper from M&S.

The oversized black knit - which was priced at a purse-friendly £45 – had a flattering, slightly over-sized fit and on-trend bell-sleeves. It came as no surprise that the jumper sold out in minutes after the former actress donned it. What's more, it even sold for three times the amount on eBay, with fans flocking to bid on the royally-approved high street gem.

