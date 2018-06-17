Sarah, Duchess of York ensured all eyes were on her on Saturday when she took a trip to Italy to attend the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival in Cagliari. The 58-year-old looked incredible in a red ballgown as she stepped out onto the red carpet at the prestigious awards ceremony, which featured ruffled detail across the bodice and a floor-length skirt. Sarah teamed her dress with a multi-coloured clutch and accessorised with statement earrings. Beauty-wise, Prince Andrew's ex-wife styled her auburn hair in a chic half up-do, and opted for a bold smoky eye makeup look.

It was an extra-special night for Sarah, who was recognised for her humanitarian work with Children in Crisis. Taking to her Instagram account, Sarah shared a photograph of her on stage receiving her award, captioning the photograph: " So honoured and humbled to receive the Humanitarian Filming Italy Sardegna Award @filmingitalysardegnafestival Thank you so much @tizianarocca #italy @childrencrisis@childrenincrisisuk @childrenincrisisitaly@fortevillage #cagliari." Sarah's fans were quick to congratulate her on her achievement, with one writing: "Congratulations, you look fantastic!", while another said: "Well deserved award. Congratulations." A third added: "Richly deserved!"

Sarah looked sensational at the awards show in Italy

It's been a busy week for Sarah, who enjoyed a night out in London on Wednesday at the Classic Brit Awards. The mother-of-two made another style statement by choosing to wear a full-length black gown with a sparkly black belt to enhance her trim waist. Sarah accessorised her outfit with delicate drop earrings, a simple clutch bag and a pair of black high heels by Aruna Seth. The gorgeous shoes featured the designer's trademark butterfly brooch. During the event, Sarah presented opera sensation Andrea Bocelli with the Classic Brit Icon Award, and she shared her delight at doing on social media. The socialite shared photograph of her and Andrea on the red carpet and captioned it: "So honoured to present @andreabocelliofficial with the Classic Brit Icon Award. Andrea is such an inspiration!"

The 58-year-old recieved an award for her humanitarian work

Sarah has certainly passed on her love of fashion to her two daughters too. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are often seen out and about both at royal events and socialising in London, and often turn heads with their style choices. The sisters were last seen out together at Trooping the Colour at the beginning of June, and looked lovely in contrasting outfits. Beatrice opted for a pink blush dress - which again was from The Fold, costing £275 - which she teamed with a red hat, while Eugenie looked lovely in emerald green and a pretty floral embroidered hat. It was an extra special day for the York family, who celebrated Prince Andrew's debut parade as Colonel in Chief of the Grenadier Guards.