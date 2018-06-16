Princess Sofia stepped out to attend the Polar Music Prize with the Swedish royal family on Thursday, looking stunning in an emerald green halter neck gown, but we couldn't help but notice the dress had more than a few similarities to another show-stopping royal dress - the Duchess of Sussex's gorgeous Stella McCartney evening gown at her royal wedding to Prince Harry! Sofia's outfit, which looked to be an identical silhouette, was made to be slightly more fitted than Meghan's, though it featured the very same fishtail hem and silky material.

Photo: © Getty Images

The dresses are remarkably similar in silhouette

Meghan's striking evening reception outfit was the talk of many after the royal wedding in May - with many seeing it as a nod to her more modern approach to dressing. And, like the new British royal, Sofia chose to pull her hair back in a low style too, leaving some soft tendrils at the front.

Another similarity was the Swedish Princess' choice of shoe, which was a pointed stiletto style like the Duchess - though this time Sofia upped the glamour, choosing a gold metallic pair. She accessorised with a gold clutch bag and statement earrings to complete the look.

It comes as eco-designer Stella McCartney announced that she will be recreating the very dress she designed for Meghan's wedding reception look - and they're going to be available to buy for a select group of her clientele. There will be 23 gowns made in white - like Meghan's - and 23 in black in the capsule collection, which is entitled "Made With Love" and will launch in honour of Stella's new store which recently opened on London's Old Bond Street.

Photo: © Getty Images

Sofia wore her hair in a modern style like Meghan

Of the honour of dressing the royal bride for her big day, Stella said at the time: "I am so proud and honoured to have been chosen by the Duchess of Sussex to make her evening gown and represent British design. It has truly been one of the most humbling moments of my career. Congratulations Harry and Meghan!"

