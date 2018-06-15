Get ready for a fashion frenzy, people, because Stella McCartney has just announced that she'll be recreating the dress she designed for the Duchess of Sussex's wedding reception look - and they're going to be available to buy for a select group of her clientele. That's right, the eco-designer is only creating 46 of the beautiful halter-neck gowns, and the waiting list is already well and truly open. It's a unique move, since most royal wedding gowns are subject to hundreds of copies from other brands, yet never repeated by the designer herself - but it looks like Stella is taking that trend into her own hands.

Meghan's Stella McCartney gown was a favourite of many

So what do we know so far? There will be 23 gowns made in white - like Meghan's - and 23 in black in the capsule collection, which is entitled "Made With Love" (aw!) and will launch in honour of Stella's new store which recently opened on London's Old Bond Street.

The dresses will be slightly different to our royal bride's - they'll be made in sustainable viscose rather than silk. And, they're pretty exclusive, too - customers need to request an invitation from the designer before they can even try one on! Fancy. Interested? Email 23oldbond.store@stellamccartney.com to request an appointment, and await your summons from Stella. It does all feel a bit royal wedding, doesn't it? How authentic!

Price-wise, these babies come in at £3,500 - expensive, yes, but nowhere near the expected cost of Meghan's wedding look, and much in line with the average price of a wedding dress from another designer brand. What's more, a spokesperson for the brand told The Telegraph that Stella plans to extend the Made With Love line into a larger wedding collection for next spring.

Meghan wore her dress with Princess Diana's beautiful aquamarine ring, a gift from Prince Harry

Of the honour of dressing Meghan for her big day, Stella said at the time: "I am so proud and honoured to have been chosen by the Duchess of Sussex to make her evening gown and represent British design. It has truly been one of the most humbling moments of my career. Congratulations Harry and Meghan!"

