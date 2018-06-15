Victoria Beckham's silk bath robe is so fabulous, you will want one for yourself

Victoria Beckham just uploaded a photo of herself getting ready for a shoot and even though she's wearing a simple bath robe, she couldn't be more glamorous if she tried. The 44-year-old wife of David Beckham seductively posed for the camera wearing a monogrammed white silk bath robe which had chic black piping around the trim, and a crisp 'VB' sewn onto the pocket. The personalised is the perfect item to relax in as to get beautified and it looks super chic It also gives a very defiant message to critics who have been speculating a divorce is imminent – her married initials confirm this couldn’t be further from the truth. It is unknown where the former Spice Girl's robe is actually from – but luxury underwear brand Boux Avenue do a dead ringer for the mother-of-four’s version – for an affordable £70.

VB looks super chic in her silk bathrobe

This week has been super busy for the fashion mogul – she has been preparing to launch her Pre Spring Summer 2019 ready-to-wear collection and shared video of the new line on Thursday evening with her 20.8 million Instagram fans.

Get the look with Boux Avenue, £70

She revealed: "I am so excited to reveal my Pre Spring Summer 2019 Ready-to-Wear collection. This season focuses on essential wardrobing that aims to empower my customer. I’ve kept classic silhouettes and colours that are mainstays in my collections – tailored separates and signature dresses in new knits and textures to make my customer feel powerful and sensual… visit my website to see more and explore the looks that complete this collection x VB #VBPreSS19"

Rumours have been rife since last week that her 19 year marriage with David Beckham is on the rocks.

But the duo halted whispers on Sunday as they looked loved-up and happy whilst sitting with Vogue Editor-in-chief Edward Enninful at the Kent and Curwen's Men’s London Fashion Week. A representative for the Beckhams told HELLO!: "There is no impending statement, no divorce."