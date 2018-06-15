The Duchess of Cornwall looked fabulous on Thursday evening as she accompanied her husband Prince Charles to the Crawford Art Gallery as part of their two day whistle-stop royal tour of the Republic of Ireland. Charles and Camilla have had quite the busy trip during their time on the emerald isle and on Thursday evening, the Duchess pulled out all the stops when it came to her ocassionwear – wearing an eye-catching turquoise blue, knee-length dress a she spoke with leader of Fianna Fail - Micheal Martin. The dress boasted a slim, tailored fit but flared out over the hip with delicate pleats. The 3/4 length sleeves and V neckline gave it a polished stance and she accessorised with nude court shoes and even matched her jewellery – sporting a choker which featured complimenting turquoise stones, as well as drop earrings. Her hair was coiffed to perfection with a voluminous blow dry and she added a slick of subtle makeup to highlight her features.

Duchess Camilla's blue outfit ensured she stood out from the crowd

On Thursday, the 70-year-old Duchess visited Cork's famous English Market and looked lovely and ready for action, wearing a cobalt blue tailored dress coat over the top of a pastel floral dress. She carried a grey handbag wore pastel court shoes and accessorised with delicate pearl drop earrings, a pearl necklace and pinned to her coat was a pretty broach.

During her visit, the Duchess of Cornwall paid a trip to a women's refuge in Cork City for victims of domestic violence. The centre, which has served the area for more than 40 years, offers counselling and support for women and children.

Camilla hailed the work of the refuge for letting women know "they are not alone". She presented a hamper to the refuge filled with sweets, chocolate and fudge for the children who live there, and met with the artist in residence who works with children through art therapy.

