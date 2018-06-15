It's been a busy week for the royal families of the world - the Duchess of Sussex stepped out for her first royal engagement without new husband Prince Harry (with none other than the Queen by her side instead). Earlie in the week, the Duchess of Cambridge wowed us with her chic casual style as she wore yet another Zara dress for sweet family outing to the polo with her older children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, watching Prince William play.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden also caught our eye, looking stunning as she attended the 2018 Polar Music Prize awards in a gorgeous one-shoulder gown, while the Countess of Wessex and Princess Sofia of Sweden also turned heads with their gorgeous fashion choices. And now we want to know which royal you think looked the best this week! Take a look at the pictures below and vote in our poll. We'll announce the winners next week.