Lorraine Kelly looks perfect in a fabulous fishtail skirt – and it's a Marks & Spencer bargain

She has done it again! Lorraine Kelly switched up her look on Friday morning and nailed yet another tricky trend with ease. The 59-year-old wowed viewers in a black pencil skirt that came complete with a fishtail hem. The flattering skirt hugged her super slim shape and the frilly hem is a huge trend right now. Fishtails are often a popular choice of cut for wedding dresses as they streamline the shape yet still compliment curves – so Lorraine is bang at the top of her fashion game right now. Best of all, the skirt is from popular high street store Marks & Spencer and it costs just £25! The Scottish presenter added a simple T-shirt with a high, crew-neckline and tucked it in to the waistband of her skirt which gave her a sleek silhouette. She left all her jewellery at home instead choosing to accessorise with one of her favourite pair of shoes – metallic heels by Dune London.

Lorraine looked classically stylish in her fishtail skirt

One of the things we love about Lorraine's wardrobe is she is never afraid to try a variety of trends and make them work for her. On Wednesday morning the gorgeous 58-year-old stunned her viewers in a bright red jumpsuit and gave us all a lesson in how to pull off the all-in-one look.

£25, Marks & Spencer

She chose a tailored, cropped shape which elongated her frame. The jumpsuit was from Warehouse and was actually a sale bargain – it cost an affordable £45, down from £75. Talk about thrifty style! The jumpsuit was made from a simple crepe material which skimmed her shape. She added nude high heel shoes – the very same £69 Office pair loved by Holly Willoughby.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Lorraine explained that it’s only as she has got older that she has become more interested in style. "I was never interested in fashion but over the last few years I thought: Actually, this is quite fun!" She revealed.

