The rainbow trend first exploded on to the catwalks back in 2015 and it has been embraced by the fashion world ever since. The colourful, cheerful trend is having a real moment – it has featured on dresses, tops, trousers, even shoes! Who can forget those Gucci platform trainers that the big fashion bloggers were rocking last year? Not us. One of the celebrities that arguably put the rainbow stripe on the map is Holly Willoughby. The 37-year-old Celebrity Juice co-host regularly wears dresses and skirts featuring the multi-coloured hue. However, one of her most popular outfits of 2017 was the sparkly mini dress she donned when she appeared on The Jonathan Ross show. The £2000 dress by Ashish sent fans into a frenzy, despite its huge price tag. Holly uploaded a video to her Instagram feed of her strutting her stuff in the now iconic frock and added the sparkly Kira Kira app to give it a totally extra edge. It’s one of her most viewed videos ever on her social media platforms.

Holly's Ashish frock is one of her most famous dresses

If you still can't forget about that dress (we certainly can't) and don't have a spare £2K rattling around in your purse, online store Very has the perfect solution.

This £100 dress from Very is a dead ringer for Holly's designer number

They have produced a near-on identical number which costs a fraction of the price. Save your hard-earned cash – this beauty comes in at an affordable £100 and is ideal for a party - or event where you want to stand out from the crowd.

It isn't just Holly that is over the rainbow – former TOWIE star Sam Faiers attended the premiere of Ocean’s 8 on Wednesday evening and turned heads on the red carpet wearing a striped rainbow frock by Attico.

The £1941 eye-catching number was cut in a voluminous, kimono-style finish with fabulous flared sleeves and a waist-defining tassel belt. The dress had actually been wore before by yet another celebrity – supermodel Rosie Huntington Whiteley. The fiancée of Jason Statham donned the glitzy number whilst hosting an event in LA for the brands edit with FWRD.