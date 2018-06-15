Stacey Solomon's Primark earrings cost her just £3 but look REALLY expensive

Stacey Solomon uploaded a gorgeous selfie on Wednesday evening, and we couldn't help but be totally enthralled by her gold tassel earrings! The gorgeous girlfriend of Joe Swash had her blonde bob coiffed to perfection and immaculate sultry makeup defined her pretty features. But her earrings stole the show, and it turns out they cost us just £3 from Primark, despite looking really expensive. Statement earrings - particularly those of the tassel variety - are a great way to jazz up an otherwise plain outfit and the Loose Women host totally nailed it. The earrings are part of Primark's current collection and are available in store now - we are heading there ASAP to get our hands on a pair. Stacey, 28, often interacts with her 961,000 Instagram followers and when fans flocked to ask her where her shoulder-grazers were from, she was quick to point them in the right direction. The TV host also wore a black and white spotted off-the-shoulder top in the snap and captioned the picture: "Spots and Tassels - happy hump day!"

Stacey's earrings are £3 from Primark

Stacey has always enjoyed Primark - regularly wearing some of the brand’s most purse-friendly items on a regular basis - be it during downtime with her family or on TV as part of the Loose Women panel. In February, the former X Factor star tucked into a juicy strawberry tart London’s hugely popular Elan Café in London and stunned fans when she wore a fabulous Breton-striped bargain T-shirt, also from the cut-price store. The £5 red and white striped top featured the popular French saying 'Mon Cherie' emblazoned over the front and fans went wild for the super cheap top.

MORE: Stacey Solomon just pulled off a pair of rainbow trousers - and they could be yours for £17.99!

In April, the blonde bombshell headed to Coachella on a hen do and instead of opting for designer labels like fellow attendees Kylie and Kendall Jenner, she wore a selection of Primark pieces which she shared with her fans on Instagram.

READ: We are bananas about a Stacey Solomon's top – and it's a £12.99 Zara bargain!

Although she quite rightly highlighted her wardrobe was a paid promotion from the brand - it was still good to see her in some threads that don’t break the bank. One of her standout items was an embellished denim jacket that came complete with tassels and jewel detail. The 28-year-old stood in front of the iconic Ferris wheel and wrote: "Classic Coachella post! Haha… it's the time when only photos from behind are acceptable! Lucky I have my most beautiful jacket on. It's my favourite festival outfit, again all from my favourite @primark soooo in love!!"