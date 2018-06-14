Lorraine Kelly wears top-to-toe Zara – including this £30 wardrobe staple

Lorraine Kelly yet again pulled off another fabulous look on Thursday's episode of Lorraine, stepping out to present the popular daytime show dressed in top-to-toe Zara. With the help of her stylish Bronagh Webster, 58-year-old put together a stylish monochrome ensemble, teaming a plain white T-shirt with a mid-length black wrap skirt with contrasting white stitches and an oversized white button, which cost just £29.99 from the popular high street store. Lorraine completed her outfit with leg-lengthening heels from luxury designer Daniel Footwear. Throughout the week, Lorraine has been looking lovely in some high street staples, including a trendy red jumpsuit which she wore on Wednesday's show, which was priced at just £45, from its original £79 price tag. The jumpsuit was made from a flattering crepe material and had a pretty lace detail on the top part of the piece, giving it a contemporary finish.

Lorraine Kelly is a big fan of Zara - and it suits her so!

Over the years, Lorraine has become something of a style icon - which in turn prompted her to team up with clothing brand JD Williams to create a collection aimed at women over the age of 50. Speaking about the collaboration, Lorraine told HELLO! last year: "What I wanted was for them to be easy to wear and to fit you really well, to be really flattering. They must be affordable too. You want to feel great, that's what clothes are there for - to boost your confidence, and they're there to make you feel better about yourself."

MORE: Lorraine Kelly stuns in spicy red high-street jumpsuit - and it's a bargain!

Lorraine's skirt costs just £29.99 from Zara

Lorraine has admitted that she wasn't always as immaculately dressed. Chatting to No 1 magazine, the down-to-earth presenter confessed. As you will have seen, over the years I’ve had some awful fashion faux pas. The 80s were just terrible! I actually look back and think I looked older then than I do now. I don’t really feel the pressure though; nobody has ever said to me that I should look a certain way."

MORE: Lorraine Kelly just wore the pleated skirt of dreams