Sarah, Duchess of York had a fabulous night out in London on Wednesday evening as she attended the Classical Brit Awards in London. The 58-year-old turned heads on the red carpet as she posed with opera sensation Andrea Bocelli, wearing a full-length black gown which boasted an asymmetrical neckline. The fancy frock also came with a sparkly black belt which defined her trim waist. The pretty redhead wore her famous locks tied back in a sleek ponytail and added delicate drop earrings, a simple clutch bag and a pair of black high heel shoes which had the most adorable sparkly butterfly brooch on the toe. The heels are by designer Aruna Seth, and retail at £630. The Duchess shared photograph of her and Andrea on the red carpet and captioned it: "So honoured to present @andreabocelliofficial with the Classic Brit Icon Award. Andrea is such an inspiration!"

There is no doubt about it, the former wife of Prince Andrew loves an accessory or two – and clearly has a penchant for butterflies!

On a visit to Las Vegas last month, Sarah wore a smart classic outfit which consisted of a navy blue dress, black jacket, which she amped up with a statement pair of flats by high end brand French Sole.

Her slipper-style shoes – which retail at £190 - were made from sumptuous velvet and featured an embroidered butterfly on the toe.

The mother of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie hit the headlines at the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Windsor last month as she was widely regarded as one of the best-dressed guests. Her outfit was praised by onlookers - her tailored coat dress was made in her favourite navy shade, but featured blue contrasting pink lapels which gave it a bold, colour-pop stance. She added black high heeled court shoes and topped her trademark mane of red hair with a beautiful navy fascinator.