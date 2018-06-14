The Duchess of Cornwall is currently on the royal tour of the Republic of Ireland with husband Prince Charles for a two day two-day whirlwind visit. Charles and Camilla are making their fourth successive visit to the Republic and have visited a variety of landmarks, including the Cork's famous English Market. Duchess Camilla looked elegant as always, wearing a simple pastel frock and wore a cobalt blue tailored dress coat over the top, accessorising with a grey handbag and pastel court shoes. The 70-year-old’s hair was coiffed to perfection and she added a string of pearls around her neck and matching delicate pearl drop earrings and pinned to her coat was a pretty broach. Her wardrobe for the trip has been admired by many – fashion fans have enjoyed her palette of delicate creamy shades and coordinating high heels.

Duchess Camilla looked fabulous in Cork

During their visit on Thursday, the couple attended a civic reception at Cork City Hall and observed 72 seconds of silence for the 72 victims of the Grenfell Tower blaze for the first anniversary of the devastating fire. During the event, Charles addressed Cork City Hall in Irish before he began his speech.

He said: "You have no idea what a joy it is for me and my wife to be back in Ireland again. Your kindness in letting us return is deeply appreciated.” He added "Ireland is a country that my wife and I have come to love. Above all, the warmth of its people and the irresistible haunting beauty of its landscape."

The mother-of-two loves jewellery and often sports the most dazzling gems and jewels. During her visit to Kapnikarea last month, the royal wore a shimmering pair of £35,000 earrings by Van Cleef & Arpels. One of her favourite pieces however, has to be her pearl choker which she often wears with her and matching amethyst drop earrings. We bet her jewellery box is a delight!