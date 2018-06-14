meghan-markle-princess-diana-earrings

Is Meghan Markle wearing Princess Diana's pearl earrings in Cheshire?

They're actually a gift from the Queen

by Leanne Bayley /

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out on Thursday morning for a visit to Cheshire alongside the Queen on her first solo outing with the monarch. The newlywed, who has just returned from a secret honeymoon with her husband Prince Harry, looked absolutely stunning in her cream Givenchy dress which she accessorised with a Givenchy belt and a pair of black high heels. Jewellery wise, we can see the beautiful engagement ring twinkling alongside her wedding band, and she has also accessorised with a diamond bangle and a pair of pearl and diamond earrings. But wait, those earrings look familiar...

Photo: © Getty Images

At first glance, the Duchess of Sussex appeared to be wearing a pair of earrings which belonged to the late Princess Diana. HELLO!’s Social Media Editor spotted the similarities to a pair of earrings Princess Diana wore on an official visit to Edmonto and on an official royal tour of New Zealand. But on closer inspection, they are slightly different. 

Photo: © Getty Images

IT'S OFFICIAL: Givenchy’s Clare Waight-Keller is Meghan’s go-to royal tailor (just like Sarah Burton is for Kate!)

Meghan's earrings were in fact a gift from the Queen. HELLO!'s royal correspondent Emily Nash has been told the pearl and diamond earrings are a gift from the monarch. 

It’s not the first time Meghan has replicated a Diana look - at her first Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday, she wore a dress which beared an uncanny resemblance to a dress Princess Diana wore in 1987

MORE: All the times Princess Diana was paid tribute to during the royal wedding

And she even paid tribute to Diana on her wedding day. On the evening of the royal wedding, HELLO! were the first to announce that Meghan was wearing Diana’s aquamarine diamond ring. As she and her new husband drove off to the reception at Frogmore House, she was photographed wearing the baby blue, square Asprey ring - the very same one that belonged to Diana.

