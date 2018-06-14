Amanda Holden's lilac fairy-tale princess dress will give you total Disney vibes
The Britain's got Talent judge channels her inner Victoria Beckham…
Amanda Holden glammed up on Wednesday evening as she attended the Classical Brit Awards in London and wore a totally show-stopping dress. The stunning 47-year-old wore a delightful design by Joao Rolo Couture which featured bold applique florals, a purple ribbon belt and a bombastic tulle skirt. The dream-like frock was extra frothy gave her an ethereal stance - she really was a dead ringer of a Disney princess! The TV presenter wore her blonde hair in loose, tumbling waves and she sported a glamorous smoky eye, lashings of mascara and a nude lip. The mother-of-two posed in a giant deck chair ahead of the awards ceremony, and uploaded a photo of her reclining, kicking her left leg up high in the air – reminiscent of Victoria Beckham's famous 'leg up' pose. Playfully bantering the former Spice Girl, Amanda captioned the snap: "Had to do a @victoriabeckham in this #gorgeous gown"
Amanda looked dreamy in lilac
Amanda is one of a long line of celebrities who have copied Victoria's pose – even Kourtney Kardashian put her leg up for VB! The wife of David Beckham is often credited for laughing at herself – she confirmed this when she opened up to Elle Singapore about her serious reputation, telling the publication: "People are probably surprised that I have a sense of humour. I like to take the mickey out of myself. "As much as I take what I do very seriously, I also want to have fun. I like to poke fun at myself… And I think that surprises people."
Fans were quick to praise Amanda’s choice of outfit – which was put together by Angie Smith – Holly Willoughby's well-known stylist. "Great dress and great legs!" one fan wrote, whilst another agreed, adding: "This dress is amaze! And your legs!!!"
The mother-of-two is championed for her youthful appearance and recently spoke out about how she stays looking so young. Speaking to the Daily Mail, she explained: "You have to enjoy life. I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I don’t diet."
