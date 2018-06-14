Amanda Holden's lilac fairy-tale princess dress will give you total Disney vibes

Amanda Holden glammed up on Wednesday evening as she attended the Classical Brit Awards in London and wore a totally show-stopping dress. The stunning 47-year-old wore a delightful design by Joao Rolo Couture which featured bold applique florals, a purple ribbon belt and a bombastic tulle skirt. The dream-like frock was extra frothy gave her an ethereal stance - she really was a dead ringer of a Disney princess! The TV presenter wore her blonde hair in loose, tumbling waves and she sported a glamorous smoky eye, lashings of mascara and a nude lip. The mother-of-two posed in a giant deck chair ahead of the awards ceremony, and uploaded a photo of her reclining, kicking her left leg up high in the air – reminiscent of Victoria Beckham's famous 'leg up' pose. Playfully bantering the former Spice Girl, Amanda captioned the snap: "Had to do a @victoriabeckham in this #gorgeous gown"

Amanda looked dreamy in lilac

Amanda is one of a long line of celebrities who have copied Victoria's pose – even Kourtney Kardashian put her leg up for VB! The wife of David Beckham is often credited for laughing at herself – she confirmed this when she opened up to Elle Singapore about her serious reputation, telling the publication: "People are probably surprised that I have a sense of humour. I like to take the mickey out of myself. "As much as I take what I do very seriously, I also want to have fun. I like to poke fun at myself… And I think that surprises people."

Fans were quick to praise Amanda’s choice of outfit – which was put together by Angie Smith – Holly Willoughby's well-known stylist. "Great dress and great legs!" one fan wrote, whilst another agreed, adding: "This dress is amaze! And your legs!!!"

The mother-of-two is championed for her youthful appearance and recently spoke out about how she stays looking so young. Speaking to the Daily Mail, she explained: "You have to enjoy life. I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I don’t diet."

