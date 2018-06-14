It’s official: Givenchy’s Clare Waight-Keller is Meghan’s go-to royal tailor (just like Sarah Burton is for Kate!)

The last time we saw the Duchess of Sussex wearing Clare Waight-Keller for Givenchy it was for a very special reason - her wedding day. And now, Meghan has called up her wedding dress designer to dress her for another royal milestone - a visit to Cheshire on her first solo outing with the Queen. Wearing a cream caped dress by Givenchy, the Duchess of Sussex looked incredible as she stepped out with the monarch.

The two royals were beaming with joy as they arrived in Cheshire

It’s no surprise that Meghan has relied on Clare Waight-Keller again - when she designed her wedding dress for the royal wedding, their working relationship got stronger and stronger. And now it looks like the British designer will be her go-to woman for future events.

And let’s not forget, the Duchess of Cambridge did the exact same thing! After her 2011 wedding to Prince William - when Kate wore Sarah Burton’s designs for Alexander McQueen - the royal called on Sarah numerous times for important outings. Seven years later, and she still relies on her. For the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday Kate chose Alexander McQueen, and when she attended the royal wedding in May, she also wore a dress designed by the brand. There’s no mistaking - Sarah is her absolute favourite.

RELATED: How does Meghan Markle's wedding dress compare to Kate Middleton's? We investigate...

And it looks like Clare and Meghan will be another dream team. After meeting the designer in early 2018, Meghan chose to work with her for “her timeless and elegant aesthetic, impeccable tailoring, and relaxed demeanour.” The new royal also wanted to highlight the success of a leading British talent who has now served as the creative head of three globally influential fashion houses – Pringle of Scotland, Chloé, and now Givenchy.

NEXT: Read what Clare Waight-Keller had to say about designing the royal wedding dress

Meghan emerging from the the church with husband Prince Harry

The designer aimed for a "modern, fresh" design and she wanted Meghan to "feel absolutely incredible in the dress and also I wanted her to feel like it was absolutely right for the occasion."

She told HELLO!’s royal correspondent Emily Nash: “She is just exactly what you see on TV. She is just so genuine and warm and radiant. She is just glowing. And she’s a strong woman. She knows what she wants and really it was an absolute joy working with her.”

LOVE THIS? All the details on Meghan Markle's glam squad

The 47-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram after the royal wedding to tell fans: “Being part of this extraordinarily historic day was an honour and privilege I will never forget.” She also wrote: “It was beautiful to see her so radiant and in love having worked many months together to create this magical moment such an honour and privilege. It will truly be the most memorable moment of my career.”

Interestingly, Meghan might have had to fight for Clare’s time this past week. Givenchy has been designing Beyonce and Jay Z’s outfits for their On The Run tour tour and has been documenting the looks on her Instagram page. We can imagine it now: “Sorry Beyonce, Meghan’s calling, I have to go.”

The only question is, will she be designing Meghan’s next look? And will it be Ascot?