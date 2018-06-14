Sam Faiers just wore the most INCREDIBLE rainbow sequin dress and we guarantee you will want it

Samantha Faiers stole the show on the red carpet on Wednesday evening as she headed out the star-studded premiere of Ocean's 8 with partner Paul Knightley. The beautiful 27-year-old wore a stunning rainbow dress covered in sequins, by high end brand Attico. The eye-catching number was cut in a voluminous kimono style and had flared sleeves, a mini hem and a black, waist-defining tassel belt. She teamed the mega-sparkly number with a pair of hot pink high heel shoes by Gianvito Rossi and wore her blonde locks slicked back into a sleek ponytail and accessorised with large bedazzled hoop earrings.

Sam stunned on the red carpet

If the former TOWIE star's dress looks familiar, that's because it should! The frock has been worn before by another high-profile celebrity - supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore the multi-coloured creation in April. The mother-of-one shared her a snapshot of the unique number which she wore whilst in LA as she hosted an event for Attico's new edit with FWRD.

Rosie wore the same Attico dress in April

Sam clearly took inspiration from the former Victoria's Secret model - she too added colour-pop accessories; yellow shoes with removable pink cuffs. The dazzling creation retails at £1941 and we don’t think we have ever seen a dress quite so striking as this!

One of the first celebrities to work the rainbow dress trend was none other than Holly Willoughby. In September 2017, the blonde bombshell appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show and certainly commanded attention wearing a rainbow coloured mini dress by Ashish.

The dress packed a punch with its colourful hue and despite the hefty £1500 price tag, it sold out immediately after the Celebrity Juice presenter shimmied across the screens in it! Holly shared an extra special video of her famous frock at the time on Instagram and added the special effect of ‘Kira Kira’ to the shot, meaning it picked up the light and positively glistened, leaving fans in a total frenzy.

