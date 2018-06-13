Is there any style that Lorraine Kelly doesn't look good in? We think not! On Wednesday morning the gorgeous 58-year-old worked the jumpsuit trend – and gave us all a lesson in how to pull off the all-in-one look. Lorraine's jumpsuit is from trendy high street store Warehouse and is down from £76 to £45. What a bargain! The jumpsuit is made in a flattering crepe material which skims the shape and streamlines the body. The top part has a pretty, transparent lace detail which gave the entire look a contemporary finish. Lorraine has clearly been taking style tips from Holly Willoughby – she wore her favourite nude high heel shoes by Office which set her back an affordable £69.

Lady in red!

This isn't the first time the Scottish TV presenter has worn – and totally nailed – the jumpsuit trend. In May, she donned a satin and crepe mixed textured design which set her back £66, also from Warehouse.

Lorraine's jumpsuit is £45 from Warehouse

The cut was a unique one – it was made with frilled panels at the shoulders and featured an on-trend wide leg. Keeping it simple, Lorraine added a pair of super-chic metallic high heel shoes by Ted Baker and left her jewellery at home, instead letting her jumpsuit do all the talking. A few days later – the mother-of-one wore a white playsuit (a tricky colour to pull off in real life) which was emblazoned with neon floral detail from luxury high street store Coast.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly's latest high street dress is an instant sell out – and we can see why

Lorraine's stylist is Bronagh Webster – an incredibly talented lady who is in charge of Lorraine's daily look on her show.

READ: Lorraine Kelly just wore the pleated skirt of dreams

Speaking about her style back in 2016 – Lorraine explained: "I like L.K.Bennett, Zara and Ted Baker, but also I can go into Topshop and maybe buy a top or a skirt or a pair of trousers." She added: "It took me until I got to the age of 50, to actually feel comfortable about fashion."