lorraine-kelly-red-jumpsuit-lorraine-show

Lorraine Kelly, 58, stuns in spicy red high-street jumpsuit – and it's a total bargain

The TV star is looking red hot

by Laura Sutcliffe /

Is there any style that Lorraine Kelly doesn't look good in? We think not! On Wednesday morning the gorgeous 58-year-old worked the jumpsuit trend – and gave us all a lesson in how to pull off the all-in-one look. Lorraine's jumpsuit is from trendy high street store Warehouse and is down from £76 to £45. What a bargain! The jumpsuit is made in a flattering crepe material which skims the shape and streamlines the body. The top part has a pretty, transparent lace detail which gave the entire look a contemporary finish. Lorraine has clearly been taking style tips from Holly Willoughby – she wore her favourite nude high heel shoes by Office which set her back an affordable £69.

Lady in red! 

This isn't the first time the Scottish TV presenter has worn – and totally nailed – the jumpsuit trend. In May, she donned a satin and crepe mixed textured design which set her back £66, also from Warehouse.

Lorraine's jumpsuit is £45 from Warehouse

The cut was a unique one – it was made with frilled panels at the shoulders and featured an on-trend wide leg. Keeping it simple, Lorraine added a pair of super-chic metallic high heel shoes by Ted Baker and left her jewellery at home, instead letting her jumpsuit do all the talking. A few days later – the mother-of-one wore a white playsuit (a tricky colour to pull off in real life) which was emblazoned with neon floral detail from luxury high street store Coast.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly's latest high street dress is an instant sell out – and we can see why

Lorraine's stylist is Bronagh Webster – an incredibly talented lady who is in charge of Lorraine's daily look on her show.

READ: Lorraine Kelly just wore the pleated skirt of dreams

Speaking about her style back in 2016 – Lorraine explained: "I like L.K.Bennett, Zara and Ted Baker, but also I can go into Topshop and maybe buy a top or a skirt or a pair of trousers." She added: "It took me until I got to the age of 50, to actually feel comfortable about fashion."

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below